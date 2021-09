What You Missed: Virginia Governor’s Debate Jonathan Martin📍Reporting from Washington

At one point, Youngkin said, “The only person invoking Trump is you.”

But the Republican tried to defuse McAuliffe’s attack by distancing himself from Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, saying that “there wasn’t material fraud” and that the vote had been “certifiably fair.”

Youngkin also criticized McAuliffe’s record as governor on the economy and crime, and joked about how often the Democrat would cite Trump.