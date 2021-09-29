Danish Series -"The Chestnut Man" , Filming Location and More...

The thrilling new Danish series, The Chestnut Man , has landed on Netflix and we explore where the original show was filmed.

The six-part thriller stars Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, David Dencik, Lars Ranthe, Esben Dalgaard Andersen, Morten Brovn Jørgensen, Thomas Hwan, Signe Egholm Olsen, Jens Jørn Spottag, Camilla Lau, Peder Thomas Pedersen, and more with a disturbing antagonist at the heart of its premise.

Where was The Chestnut Man filmed?

Created for SAM Productions, the same company that brought Ragnarok Season 1 and 2 as well as the political drama Borgen to Netflix, The Chestnut Man has one, primary filming location used as the story’s setting as well.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark, was used for the show’s on-location filming.

The show is set in one of the quieter suburbs of Copenhagen, set during the fall. This means that filming likely took place in Fall 2020.

Not much is known about the precise locations used in Copenhagen for filming, but the Netflix stills suggest that a good amount of filming took place in a dense area of forestry, which could be around Hareskoven – one of Denmark’s oldest forests.

Copenhagen was once a fishing village that has now grown populous and due to the suburban setting of the show, it is unclear whether the colorful buildings of the capital’s city center are featured in the show.

Is the Netflix show based on the book?

Yes, The Chestnut Man is based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Søren Sveistrup.

The novel was named Best Book of the Year by Kirkus, Library Journal, and New York Times Book Review.

The premise follows young detective Naia Thulin (Curcic) and her partner, Mark Hess (Følsgaard) who investigate the brutal murder of a young woman in a playground, where a small figure is made of chestnuts hangs above her.

