Why Kathy Griffin Wakes Up “Terrified” After Complex PTSD Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin is giving a glimpse inside the difficult days following her PTSD diagnosis.

After publicly sharing she was diagnosed with an “extreme case” of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the comedian wrote in an April 18 TikTok video that she recently experienced an eight-hour “episode.”

She said that the attacks come “day-by-day” and she sometimes feels good.

“My PTSD attacks me in mornings. “Every morning, I get up scared to find out if I’ll be OK,” Kathy explained in Another video. It’s the strangest thing.”

She described her symptoms as follows: “It starts in my chest, it feels like I’m tingling.” My stomach is the next place it hits. It’s then like “OK, will I start vomit today due to anxiety?

However, Kathy has found ways to cope with her PTSD and anxiety attacks, sharing that one helpful trick is to get over-dressed and put on makeup for “almost no reason.”