Why Kathy Griffin Wakes Up “Terrified” After Complex PTSD Diagnosis

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kathy Griffin is giving a glimpse inside the difficult days following her PTSD diagnosis. 

After publicly sharing she was diagnosed with an “extreme case” of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the comedian wrote in an April 18 TikTok video that she recently experienced an eight-hour “episode.”

She said that the attacks come “day-by-day” and she sometimes feels good.

“My PTSD attacks me in mornings. “Every morning, I get up scared to find out if I’ll be OK,” Kathy explained in Another video. It’s the strangest thing.”

She described her symptoms as follows: “It starts in my chest, it feels like I’m tingling.” My stomach is the next place it hits. It’s then like “OK, will I start vomit today due to anxiety?

However, Kathy has found ways to cope with her PTSD and anxiety attacks, sharing that one helpful trick is to get over-dressed and put on makeup for “almost no reason.” 

Latest News

Previous article
People are just realizing ‘Google button’ on Android phones gives you extra battery life – one tap delivers free charge

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact