People are just realizing ‘Google button’ on Android phones gives you extra battery life – one tap delivers free charge

1 Android users just discovered a new battery hack which can give them more juice for their device Credit: Getty

The Pixel phone has a secret setting, which is part of the Android software. This allows it to charge faster.

Battery Saver is the tool that conserves battery life.

When your battery is low, this function will activate automatically if you enable it.

Battery Saver can be turned on at any time manually.

Google’s Extreme Battery Saver can help you save power even further on your Pixel 3 phone or any other smartphone.

Google wrote on its website that Extreme Battery Saver “allows Battery Saver’s to disable more features, stop most apps and slow the processing even longer before charging.” Website.

Battery saver is enabled.

Battery Saver can be turned on and off by swiping down from your top screen.

If you want to have Battery Saver turn on automatically, go to Settings > Battery.

From there, tap on Battery Saver and then select Set a Schedule.

Select a time when Battery Saver is to be activated.

There are three options: “No Schedule”, “Based on Your Routine” and “Based On Percentage”.

Battery Saver can be set to turn off your phone automatically once the battery level reaches 90%.

You can do this by opening the Settings app on your device and tapping Battery.

Toggle the Battery Saver toggle to Turn it off once charged.