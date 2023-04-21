What is the role of The Dutchman in Ted Lasso season 3?

What is the role of The Dutchman in Ted Lasso season 3?

“Sunflowers”, from the beginning, focuses on the Dutch-style directness already established by Jan Maas’ (David Elserdoorn), making it difficult to find a Dutchman who could be a romantic interest for Rebecca. Fortunately, the show cast Matteo van der Grijn in the role. Matteo van der Grijn is a very prolific actor who has dozens of credits. However, his Dutchness makes him so unique that he does not have a Wikipedia English page. Though this means you’re unlikely to know his work unless you’re really into Dutch cinema and TV shows, well — suffice it to say that he’s the guy the Netherlands call when they need someone to voice Buzz Lightyear for the local dub of “Lightyear.” Fun fact: His very first role in a movie was 2008’s “Tiramisu,” which heavily featured…a houseboat.  

Van der Grijn’s quintessential Dutchness, combined with his star power, makes him a perfect match for Hannah Waddingham, who has a combination of Hollywood glamour, as well as comedic skills. As a result of this, even without script-mandated similarities in their histories, Rebecca and the Dutch stranger have a palpable chemistry, even when he is delivering blunt messages about Alzheimer’s or strange women on bicycle lanes.

