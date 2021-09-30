Why Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Waiting to Learn the Sex of Their Baby

As Jeannie explained to viewers, she didn’t always plan on having kids. She said that it was something she and Jeezy discussed on their first date. The couple fell in love and knew that they wanted to have more children.

“Jeezy made me realize I’ve never really felt safe in my life, you know?” The talk-show star, 42 years old, did not stop. “I never really, truly felt safe. And of course that has to do with things that happened when I was younger. But when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting somebody who also didn’t feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden, you start having visions and dreams. And for both of us, at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids.”