Melania Trump Tried to Make Donald Jealous With Handsome Military Aide: Grisham

Melania Trump Tried to Make Donald Jealous With Handsome Military Aide: Grisham
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Melania Trump reportedly tried to make her husband jealous when she “walked into his first State of the Union address with a handsome military aide,” according to claims in the latest tell-all book on the Trump administration. In “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” former Trump adviser Stephanie Grisham says it was the former first lady’s way of taking revenge for Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. 

Latest News

Previous articleWhy Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Waiting to Learn the Sex of Their Baby
Next articleU.S. Docs Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions Forum

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact