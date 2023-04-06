Why is the “Little Mermaid” Lyrics for Change so Controversyful?

Source: The Walt Disney Company Halle Bailey plays Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023).

Disney’s Live-Action Version of The Little Mermaid The film is not without controversy. It caused controversy when Halle Bailey, actor and singer from Australia, was cast as Ariel. Many social media users were upset that a Black person would play a role in an animated film about a White character. But there is a second problem. Alan Menken was revealed as the composer. Vanity Fair Two key songs’ lyrics have been revised for 2023.

Although it is not unusual for parts to be changed or added in a remake happening more than 30 years later, some aspects are still the same. Little Mermaid It is so loved that many people don’t wish for anything else. Some people don’t get why certain lyrics had to be changed. Continue reading for more information about Little Mermaid The lyrics controversy is causing more debate about the film before it’s May 26, 2023 release.

Alan Menken, the composer of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ explains why he changed the lyrics to ‘Kiss the Girl in 2023.

Speak to Vanity Fair, Menken—the legendary composer who worked on the 1989 Little Mermaid with the late Howard Ashman—said that Sebastian’s love song “Kiss the Girl” had been changed in order to remove any suggestion that “[Prince Eric] would in any way force him on [Ariel].” Menken has not stated which lyrics have been changed or how the revised versions were created.

However, Glamour He believes that he is referring to the popular chorus of the song, which contains the words “It doesn’t take any word/Not a single word/ Get on the ground and kiss the girl.” Ariel is unable speak and has lost her voice in this scene. This is the topic of much debate Recent years have seen a lot more. Many fans think that Eric is attempting to kiss Ariel with their consent. Menken now attempts to address that issue in his live-action movie.

Social media is divided about the changes, as it has with so many remakes. Some users on Twitter claim that updates can be compared to “ruining the songs”, while others believe they are an excessive reaction. Disney thought that it was clever to alter the lyrics in the songs. The Little Mermaid?” Tweeted user incuworm. It’s especially true when the songs are so beloved, like ‘Kiss the Girl’ and ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls.

A lyric update is coming to ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls,’ which will be used in the live-action musical ‘Little Mermaid.

Little Mermaid Ursula the villain’s main number, “Poor Unfortunate Souls”, is the other Little Mermaid The song is being rewritten lyrically. Menken explained. Vanity Fair that some of the original words could now be interpreted as “lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn.” Menken did acknowledge that the entire point of the song is Ursula convincing Ariel to give up her literal voice—but Disney doesn’t want that to be interpreted metaphorically.

One line in the song is, “It’s she who holds her tongue who gets a man.” Some fans countered by saying that Ursula, being an antagonist should be able speak or sing things that are not positive. Her ultimate goal is to destroy Ariel. The problem is not always obvious to everyone. Little Mermaid Lyrics can be changed, however. You can find more information here. Deadline HollywoodCommenter to’s article about the news simply wrote “Oh Thank God!”

There are always varying opinions on every remake or reboot. Some viewers love the new changes, while others fear for keeping true to the original. It’s more normal for something like The Little MermaidMany Disney lovers grew up watching this film and consider it to be their favourite.