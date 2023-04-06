Aubrey Plaza says she was instructed to “masturbate for REAL” by a director while filming The To-Do List, sex comedy.

AUBREY Plaza claimed that a director made her “for real,” while she was filming sex comedy The To-Do List.

This 38-year old actress spoke out about what she learned while filming the movie in 2013.

2 Aubrey claims that she was instructed to “for real,” touch her self while filming The To-Do List 2013.

2 This actress has also starred in Parks and Recreation and White Lotus. Credit: Getty

Aubrey plays Brandy Klark in this move.

It’s a common practice to use prosthetics and modesty barriers to protect actors while filming X-rated scenes. However, White Lotus star Aubrey insists that Maggie Carey encourage her to try it.

Conan O’Brien spoke to her and she stated that “in my head, I imagined a nice scene, where you can see my hand slowly move out of frame.”

“That’s exactly what I thought was my goal, but I found out that when I got there, the camera was mounted to the ceiling. When I arrived I was dressed in my Clinton t-shirt and underwear. There were also a lot of older men who were smoking.

“And then I went and touched myself.”

Elle continued, “I thought that I was doing something, but when I arrived, it was completely different. It was a complete body shot.

“And then I asked the director: “What should I do?” She replied, “Masturbate as it is written in the script.”

Aubrey rose to fame first as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation.

Between 2009 and 2015 she appeared in 125 episodes, plus a special in 2020.