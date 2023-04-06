Thursday April 6, Spoilers: Warnings and Sneaky Moves. And Defiant Demands

General Hospital spoilers Thursday, April 6, tease defiance, sneaky moves and demands Spencer Cassadine, Nicklas Alexander Chavez, gets warned. Gladys Corbin, Bonnie Burroughs, is seen making sneaky moves and Victor Cassadine, Charles Shaughnessy, makes defiant demands.

General Hospital Spoilers – Warnings

Still at the Nurses’ Ball, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) interrupts ‘Sprina’ just when they’re ready to kiss, and lays into Spencer. Josslyn apparently still doesn’t trust Spencer with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) or anyone else, for that matter. She screams at him and tells him that he is only causing more misery.

Clearly, Josslyn blames Spencer for all the problems Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) has caused since he came back to Port Charles. Despite her agreement with Spencer, Trina, and Cameron Webber (William Lipton), about dropping the charges, it seems that she is reversing.

GH Spoilers – Trina Robinson Responds

Hearing Josslyn so upset about everything, Trina seems to be doubting herself and the plan, which involved dropping Esmé’s charges figuring she’d make a mistake and be re-arrested. It’s too late to change it now, but Trina now says she guesses that she was wrong. But during the rest of the Nurses’ Ball, Esmé will prove to be the least of anyone’s problems. That includes Spencer, who’d asked his great-great uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) for help making her disappear so he could get custody of his baby brother. Spencer is not even sure where Victor vanished to.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sneaky Moves

Gladys has been noticed doing sneaky things by Dante Falconeri, Dominic Zamprogna), and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), as well as Cody Bell(Josh Kelly), gave her a warning. Cody may have shared what he knows about Gladys selling Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) garage, although maybe not everything. Sam says to Cody she wonders why she’d do something like that, after Cody had warned her to tell Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) the truth, or he would.

Gladys has been using Sasha’s money to settle her gambling debts with Selina Wu (Lydia Look) and Cody was afraid she was headed out to hock an expensive bracelet. Perhaps Sam might be wondering why Gladys trusts Gladys with that expensive bracelet.

GH Spoilers – Truth Or Consequences?

Sasha, who is speaking to someone else and insisting that they don’t need any excuses to speak to her, could be Gladys. Maybe Cody’s veiled blackmail threat got through to her after all. But it’s highly doubtful that the conniving Corbin will actually come clean, although she might not pawn this bracelet. Chances are, if that’s Gladys she’s talking to she’ll tell Sasha half-truths at the best.

General Hospital Spoilers – Investigation Begins

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) was on the phone at the ball when she received the call and is now talking to Mac Scorpio (John J. York), her chief of detectives. Eileen Ashby, Heather Mazur’s mother, had earlier confirmed that she died of a fall. She tells Mac to start with Victor, who’s her main suspect in the murder of the Deputy Mayor.

But Victor’s checked out of the Metro Court and who knows where he’s staying-he appears to be mobile just driving or being driven around in a car. Right now, he’s close to the safe house that’s no longer safe.

GH Spoilers – Defiant Demands

At the safe house that’s no longer safe thanks to Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) little “field trips” Victor has arrived with two of his henchmen. He tells the one, Sammy Tagliati (Joey Gallo) that he’s not going anywhere till he gets what he came for. He also had someone, Ambrose (unnamed actor) at the Metro Court to catch someone else, perhaps it’s him who stands with Victor and Sammy. He gave orders to Valentin Cassadine(James Patrick Stuart), and Anna Devane (“Finola”) remain alive. But he wanted Lucy to be killed.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Steps Up

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) looks like he’s stepping up to render some assistance, and it’s possible he’s helping out in the Victor Cassadine investigation. He says it’s the least he can do as he appears to be backstage at the Nurses’ Ball, he’d provided the safe house for Anna, Valentin and Lucy. He had told them to stay tight or they’d be signing their death warrants until he found them another place.

Unfortunately, thanks to Lucy’s field trips everything has backfired. But Sonny remains there if he’s needed.

