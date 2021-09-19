Why is Nick Jonasn’t on The Voice 2021 yet?

NICK Jonas made up a part of The Voice judging panel both on season 18 and season 20 of the hit reality show.

Shortly after the debut of the new season, it was announced that the panel would undergo a major overhaul.

3 Nick Jonas Credit: Getty

Is Nick Jonas leaving The Voice?

The Voice announced Nick Jonas’ departure on Tuesday, 30 March 2021.

His absence from season 19 was due to Gwen Stefani taking his place. The reason for Nick’s departure from the show is not clear.

As news of Nick’s departure makes waves, fans are clamoring for someone new to come in and switch out with Kelly Clarkson, as well.

3 Nick Jonas will not return to The Voice line-up Credit: BackGrid

Some viewers called for the mother of two not to return after her replacement Kelsea Ballerini made her coach debut on Monday.

The country singer is stepping in for Kelly during the battle rounds as she is feeling “under the weather.”

Who is replacing Nick Jonas on The Voice?

Ariana Grande will be replacing Nick Jonas on The Voice.

Ariana tweeted the big news: “surprise !!! I am thrilled, honored, and excited to be joining @kellyclarkson #johnlegend @blakeshelton next year season 21 on @nbcthevoice

“@nickjonas we will miss you”

The pop star’s new co-workers began to welcome her into the fold.

3 Ariana Grande is a new judge on The Voice Credit: Instagram

Nick saluted his replacement, writing: “Congrats @ArianaGrande ! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family😎”

Fellow judge John tweeted out: “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”

She was previously a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race for a couple of episodes in 2015.

She and Nick also starred on Fox’s horror-comedy series Scream Queens in the same year. Now they are both part of The Voice family.

What is the best way to watch The Voice?

The Voice can be viewed on NBC via your cable TV provider.

You can find which channels NBC is on by using the channel finders here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

You can also stream The Voice on FuboTV, Peacock, or YouTube TV.

Carter Rubin, last year’s winner, took home a trophy, a $100,000 cash prize, and a record contract.