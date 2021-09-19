When a patrol officer notices a baby who isn’t breathing or moving, he starts CPR right away.

Mountain View Police officer Garcia was hailed a hero after saving an infant choking outside an In-N-Out establishment.

When officer Garcia of the Mountain View Police Department saw a choking infant, he immediately sprung into action to save the child’s life.

According to Garcia’s report, the baby wasn’t breathing and was not moving when Garcia saw Garcia with his family at In-N-Out Restaurant on Rengstorff Avenue.

Officer Garcia rescues an infant from In N Out.

He ran from across the street, where he was reporting a different incident, and took the infant to perform CPR. Their Facebook post read:

“For several minutes, Officer Garcia did chest compressions and got the baby to begin breathing again. Mountain View fire personnel arrived on scene quickly afterward and conducted follow-up medical care.”

Fortunately, the baby was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and has been given clearance to go home with his family.

Officer Garcia received praise from many who heard of the news, including the department’s chief officer Chris Hsiung. He said:

“I am so proud of the quick actions that were taken to help this littlest Mountain View Resident. It is a good feeling to know we have someone like Officer Garcia ever ready to help our community in a time of need.”

Garcia was not the only officer who was recently praised for saving a baby. Pinilla, a Duncanville officer, responded to a report in August about a child who was alone in a car.

Screenshot of comments to Mountain View Police Department’s posting.

When he arrived, the infant was crying and sweating while covered in vomit. Pinilla immediately called 911 and broke the car’s window.

Campos’ former partner, Eustajia Mojica, was arrested for negligence resulting in the child’s death.

He got the infant and stayed in an air-conditioned patrol car until the paramedics took over and ensured the baby’s safety.

A police officer patrolling a street. According to the police, both the Dallas County Grand Jury (the Child Protective Services) and the Dallas County Grand Jury were alerted about the incident and are examining whether criminal or civil charges might be brought against them.

According to the police, “All indications seem to point to this being a mistake caused by false assumptions and faulty communication about the infant’s well-being.”

Both the Dallas County Grand Jury and the Child Protective Services have been alerted of the incident and are discussing whether civil or criminal charges would be pressed.

Duncanville Police Department released a statement stating that they were grateful for how the incident turned out as similar occurrences result in tragedy.

Reuben Campos from California was one of the victims of the tragic death of his 3-year old daughter who was left in a hot vehicle.

Campos’ former partner, Eustajia Mojica, was arrested for negligence resulting in the child’s death. Mojica claimed that she didn’t notice the child not getting out of the car with her other two children. She realized that the toddler was gone too late.