Anderson Cooper says that his new book, Vanderbilt, is a letter to his child.L

Anderson Cooper has a new book in the works. The journalist has revealed that the upcoming write-up, “Vanderbilt,” will come in the form of a letter to his toddler son, Wyatt Cooper Jr.

Fans would agree that the name “Vanderbilt” does ring a bell. It is the last name of TV host Anderson Cooper’s famous late mom, Gloria Vanderbilt. And now the name is about to bear more meanings.

Cooper said in a new interview, that plans were being made to immortalize the Vanderbilts in his book. The star also noted that he wanted to dedicate it as a letter to his little son, Wyatt Jr.

A portrait of Anderson Cooper carrying his son

ANDERSON COOPER ON HIS NEW BOOK

The “Anderson Cooper 360°” star made a name for himself without staying in the shadows of his famous family. In past times, he has shown that he does not dwell in his family’s heirloom.

However, Cooper shared in his recent interview that he has started rethinking his path. He made it known that he began to give more attention to his family’s history after welcoming Wyatt Jr.

Anderson Cooper spoke at the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018

The 54-year-old collaborated with historian Katherine Howe in penning the new book, “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” where he goes down memory lane to a time before his birth, detailing his family’s fortune and fall.

In April, Cooper did not hold back the joy he felt while celebrating little Wyatt Jr. It was the toddler’s first birthday.

The CNN star showed he had another reason for bringing the historical book to life as he shared: “In some ways, I wanted this to be a letter to my son.” He addresses the new book to his son because he got a similar gesture from his own father.