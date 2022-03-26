Why I Don’t Regret Moving to the UK and Leaving the USA

By Tom O'Brien
In
It felt like a long trip to travel outside the US. It is great to be able to hop on a train or plane from the UK and travel anywhere in Europe in a matter of hours.

Paris and Austria Maria Noyen.

Maria Noyen recently visited France and Austria.

Maria Noyen/Insider


My main reason for leaving the US is because of travel. It’s easy and affordable to travel to continental Europe from the UK. I have taken a 2-hour train ride to Paris, and a shorter flight to Barcelona to visit my parents. It’s only a two-hour flight to reach Austria’s top skiing, where I spent 10 nights in February. 

Compared to that, the majority of my travel in the US was domestic. It is true that America is much bigger than I thought, so I did sometimes feel like I was in another place when I visited a new country. The trips I took included a four hour train ride to New York City and a three-and a half hour flight to Miami.

The furthest I went to different countries included Playa Del Carmen in Mexico for Spring Break — a nearly five-hour direct flight from Boston — and Puerto Rico, a four-hour flight away, during Thanksgiving. It is worth noting, however, that traveling to these destinations would vary depending on your location in the US.

