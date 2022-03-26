Bill Maher and a Few Get Ready For Oscars Weekend ‘Real Time’ Zings

Bill Maher is Oscar-fever, as he revealed at the top his HBO channel. Real TimeFriday. His mortage is always the first thing he thinks about when he gets sick. That’s because “it seems to last 30 years and I have a very low interest rate.”

There are a lot of remakes in this year’s field for Best Picture, Maher noted. This includes Nightmare Alley He claimed that this is also the Republican Plan for Abortion.

Maher also touched on what may be the biggest surprise of the Oscars – that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky might appear. “He think Putin is a bloodthirsty maniac,”Maher observed. “Wait til he sees Twitter on Oscar night..” If Zelensky doesn’t make it, the Academy Awards has a backup plan in a similar vein: Nic Cage, “Who has survived a lot of bombs.”

There’s also a rumor going around that the Q-Anon audience is suspicious that the Oscars are a false flag event. There are many facts to consider. “There are a bunch of paid actors.”

Later, Maher spoke out about Hollywood’s tendency to copy success. Maher points out how Brokeback Mountain spawned this year’s The Power of the Dog Maher suggests that there is a new wave of remade gay movies about cowboys. Once Upon a Time in West Village, Butch Cassidy & the Some Trans Kid, Django Uncircumsed, The Outlaw Jussie Smollett, 3:10 to Fire Island, Cat Fight at the O.K. Corral, How the West Was Fun Seven Brouthers in Seven Brothers

Before and during the Oscars comedy business, Maher had an informal conversation with Julie Ioffe. Julie was the founding member of the Oscars and Washington correspondent. Pucknews site. Ioffee is a Russian citizen and an expert on Russia.

The people in Russia may be aware of what’s going on in Ukraine, but “they are starting to be very careful on who they speak to and how they speak about it,”Ioffe spoke.

Ioffe claimed that Putin is living in an information bubble. He is rationally acting on the information that he has in this environment. “He is turning 70, and has been thinking about his legacy,”Ioffee said. But “the circle of people around him is getting smaller and smaller and smaller. In his bubble, he’s getting very bad information.”

Ioffe said that she doesn’t have a lot of optimism on the outcome for Ukraine. “I believe (Putin) wants to press it until the very end,”Ioffe said. “He can’t be seen as losing to people he called “Little Russians.’

John Heilemann, executive director of The New York Times, was on hand for the panel portion. The Recount and host and executive producer of Showtime’s “The Circus,”Jon Tester, Montana Democratic Senator.

The panel discussion was about Judge Ketanji brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination hearings. “We have the Oscars to honor the best acting, and the Supreme Court hearing to witness the worst,”Maher added that the hearing was “Karen Heaven”Jackson was treated with respect.

According to Tester, contrarian Senator Joe Manchin will vote in favor of Jackson, which reduces the likelihood that she will lose the nomination. Tester said that Judge Jackson was also being considered. “is normal. That’s something to be said for Washington, DC.”

Maher noted that bitter partanship began with the 1980s hearings on Robert Bork. Heilemann said that the hearings on Robert Bork were not easy. “They were dissecting his constitutiaonal views,”He stated. “It was substantive. Not what we see now.”

The panel also discussed inflation and the results from a poll about what Americans would do in case of invasion by Russia.

Maher’s concluding New Rules section of the show talked about the appeal of Volodymyr Zelensky, who is drawing a lot of crushes from women.

“The world still needs grown-ass men,”Maher said. “Could it be that as much as women want to create the perfect man, no amount of training will turn us into your favorite Twilight character.”

Zelensky, Maher said, “is not just listening – he’s fixing the problem.”