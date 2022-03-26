Triple H, WWE Star, Explains Why He Is Quitting Wrestling

Triple H, WWE Star, Explains Why He Is Quitting Wrestling
By Tom O'Brien
Triple H, the World Wrestling Entertainment star, will not be returning in the ring.

Stephen A. Smith was informed by him. during ESPN’s “First Take”FridayThis comes after a bout of viral pneumonia that left Triple H wondering if he would make it through the next few days. Triple H, who is actually Paul Levesque, got so choked up that he had to tell Smith.

“I will never wrestle again,”Levesque, also an executive vice president at WWE, is married to Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie McMahon was a former wrestler, and Linda McMahon is the chief brand strategist for WWE. “First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

Triple H was a WWE debutant in 1995. He is a 14-time champion in the world and has managed a minor crossover to entertainment. In 1995, he co-starred with Wesley Snipes. “Blade: Trinity”Several WWE-adjacent animated shows like “Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery”And “Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania.”

Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer, Dies at 63

Levesque claimed that he was suffering from viral pneumonia and was coughing up blood. He went to the hospital and they found fluid around and in his lungs. This resulted in heart failure. He did recover but was forced to leave the ring. (His last match was in 2019 when he faced Dave Bautista in Wrestlemania).

Levesque is literally and metaphorically part of the WWE family. In 2019, he was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

