Why Hasan Minhaj Thought Co-Star Jennifer Aniston “Hated Him”

So, what’s it really like to work with Jennifer Aniston?

Well, it turns out she’s such a professional that you won’t always be Friends while filming a tense scene. Aniston’s The Morning Show co-star Hasan Minhaj exclusively dished on why he was intimidated by Aniston following that scene, in which her character Alex Levy confronts Minhaj’s Eric Nomani.

“It was the second day I was on set, and I had to do this really intense scene where Eric and Alex Levy go head-to-head and Alex does not like Eric and it was really, really intense,” E! was able to learn more from Minhaj News on September 24. “While we were filming the scene, she’s such a good actress, there was part of me that was like, ‘Does Rachel from Friends not like me?!'”

Minhaj was added. “And then as soon as they hit cut she was like, ‘Honey, you were great. You did awesome.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thank god. But we’re good right?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re fine.'”