Inside the Abandoned School Where Netflix Films ‘Sex Education’

On the hit Netflix show “Sex Education,” Otis Milburn and his friends (as well as his enemies) attend the fictional Moordale Secondary School.
The fans of the show may not be aware that Moordale, a popular college campus in the Welsh countryside, was just a few decades ago.
Caerleon (pronounced “kuh-LEE” un) was shut down in 2016 due to a merger. It was later sold to a developer from Wales.
The University of South Wales declined to comment for this story, but Insider spoke to former Caerleon students, as well as a photographer who visited the set of “Sex Education,” to delve into the history of the scenic building.
Caerleon campus is part of University of South Wales outside of Newport, Wales.
Construction began in 1912, and the first students arrived in 1914.
It spanned 32 acres and featured lush greenery as well as a river that ran through its bottom.
“I think it was the main building on the campus that was a complete selling point — I don’t know many universities that have such a gorgeous building,” said Rhiannon Davies, a Caerleon graduate.
Caerleon was closed down by the University of South Wales in 2016 as part of a merger. Students protested the move with anger and frustration.
Insider was told by a former student who wishes to remain anonymous because she is still involved with the university that she and other students were very upset about Caerleon closing. Student protestors even stormed an assembly to express their opinion.
“As you can tell from seeing ‘Sex Education,’ it is a really beautiful location,” She said. “People really enjoyed living there. So there was a lot of frustration of having to be uprooted to move elsewhere, especially if you’re halfway through a degree.”
Photographer Thomas Duke visited the set of “Sex Education” in 2020 for his photo series placing movie and TV show scenes back into their real-life locations.
Duke partnered with
Netflix
to visit the set for his photo series, Stepping Through Film.
“It’s all still there, and it’s deserted,” Duke spoke highly of the school. “It’s like a set, but not real. I wish I could go back and just have a photo shoot. It’s such an amazing setting.”
Caerleon was sad to close the campus, but one former student said that it was still full of creativity.
“The university itself was a really creative hub, so I find it very strange that this massive high-production Netflix program is being filmed where people were trying to make indie films and stupid little projects that don’t have a fraction of the budget,” She agreed. “At least it’s still being used for something positive.”