Why Evan Peters Isn’t A Fan Of Social Media

If you’re trying to tag Evan Peters in a tweet or an Instagram post, you’re going to have a bad time. We say that because the “American Horror Story” fan-favorite has completely vanished from social media, all without saying a word. The actor was just 24 years old when “American Horror Story” hit the scene in 2011, around the same time social media truly began exploding — so you would think a person that age would be going gangbusters for the cyber revolution, right? But, it’s wrong.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Peters lamented the use of Instagram and noted that understanding the platform was never his forte. “I never really understood it; I still don’t get it. And I’m not very good at it,” Peters revealed to the outlet in 2015. “I just chalk it up to not being good at it,” he continued. Furthermore, Peters offered more insight into his social media habits during a 2018 speech at Iowa State University.

“I don’t really look at social media,” Peters prefaced, adding, “I don’t ever look at Instagram and Emma’s [Roberts] like, ‘Did you like my post?’ and I’m like, ‘I didn’t see it…’ I don’t do it, I avoid it at all costs, so there’s that.” Peters also mentioned that he hates “the breaking news alerts” as it interferes with his workflow and ability to identify with the character he’s currently playing at that moment.