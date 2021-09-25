Strictly’s Adam Peaty jokes dance partner Katya Jones tried to ‘choke’ him in rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has taken to social media to announce that his professional dancing partner Katya Jones had ‘choked him out’ during rehearsals.

The Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer posted the story to Instagram.

He shared a series of snaps of the pair backstage and captioned the post: “ALOT of hours gone into this dance and I can’t wait to show it to you! Last rehearsals done!

“Never thought I’d be having this much fun being completely out of my comfort zone. The hard work is done, let’s enjoy it @katyajones (yes she did try to choke me out full RKO style)”







(Image: Adam Peaty/Instagram)



Fans of Adam’s flocked to the comments to share their excitement of Saturday’s show.

One said: ” I’m beggin’ you to smash it up tomorrow night… go get them”

Another wrote: “Can’t wait to see! Best of luck for tomorrow”

Whereas a third penned: “Looking forward to see u both dance on sat backing you all the way”

This comes after the news Adam was left with a nose bleed following another training session partner Katya as they gear up for the first live show on Saturday.







(Image: adam_peaty/Instagram)



He uploaded the video to his Instagram story, which showed him dripping with sweat during a tough session the pair prep for their first live performance together on Saturday night’s show.

He added: “So, we’ve just done a full routine. My heart rate gets to about 180 or something , I just don’t know anymore.”

The out of breath sportsman zoomed in on his bloodied nose, as he told his 551,000 followers: “I am bleeding because I am working too hard. That is commitment.”

Russian dancer Katya could be heard apologising to Adam and inspecting his nose in the video.







(Image: BBC)



The duo are dancing the cha cha on Saturday and it’s not the first time the swimmer has taken to social media to show his exhaustion.

He joked: “Can someone help me please. Anyone, anyone?”

The 26-year-old swimmer has admitted that he will struggle with receiving criticism from the Strictly judges due to his competitive nature.

He said: “I can take criticism but if I think it was a good dance, I’ve put my heart and soul into it, hours and hours of training and a lot of hard work then if someone says it’s a three or a four then I’m not going to be happy am I.”