Henry Cavill Explains Why He Prefers Back Squats to Front Squats

Henry Cavill said he prefers to do back squats instead of front squats.

Both methods can build strength in similar areas, but they have their limitations.

Henry Cavill has had a few changes in his favorite squat method over the years.

The British actor, star of “Superman” and “The Witcher,” said these days he prefers the back squat over the front squat.

Cavill told BodyBuilding.com he “used to really enjoy front squat,” but these days it’s his least favorite approach.

“I would say back squat, especially if I’m doing a lot of it because there’s a certain point where if you want to get that right place hit, then I don’t want to focus on how much my wrists are killing me from getting that front squat position right.”

Cavill’s preferred method may not suit everyone. There are many pros and cons to squats.

The difference between front and back squats

The biggest difference in performing a front squat versus a back squat is where the weight rests.

When performing a back-squat, the weight should be behind the head, resting on the trapeziuses and muscles at the back.

The barbell should be held high above the shoulder blades in a front squat.

Both methods involve dropping your butt towards the ground until your thighs meet the ground. To make it more intense, you can sometimes go lower.

The most significant difference between front squats and back squats is not with your legs, but with your elbows. As you lower down, your elbows will extend to the side in a back squat. The elbows are extended forward in a front squat.

They target different areas

Back squats and front squats build muscle in many of the same areas, but each technique also targets it own individual body parts.

Back squats build muscle in the posterior chain — back of the body — including the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core.

While front squats also work the quads, glutes and hamstrings, they really build muscle in the the anterior chain — front of the body — strengthening the upper back more.

Front squats are good for lower back sensitivity

In Cavill’s case, front squats caused too much pain for his wrists in order to focus on getting the form right. Front squats are good for people with low back sensitivity. The weight doesn’t compress your spine, so they can help to prevent pain.

Back squats let you lift more

Front squats have a lighter weight limit than a back squat would, given where the weight is positioned. A back squat may be more effective if you are looking to lift more.