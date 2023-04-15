HITC explains why Eliza Butterworth didn’t reprise Aelswith in Seven Kings Must Die.

Historical fiction has a rich history on the screen and its continued importance has been helped by series such as The Last Kingdom and Vikings: Valhalla. Although Netflix has been part of The Last Kingdom’s production ever since season 2, it was originally released on BBC Two before being acquired by the streamer from season 3 onwards.

Developed by Stephen Butchard and based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories books, it’s been a treasured piece of work since 2015 and, although things were wrapped up with season 5, audiences later learned that a movie would serve to offer the fandom a concrete and satisfying conclusion. Directed by Edward Bazalgette, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die hit Netflix on Friday, April 14th 2023.

While familiar cast members return, some fan favorites are notably absent from the farewell. Namely, Eliza Butterworth isn’t in Seven Kings Must Die as Lady Aelswith…

Why Eliza Butterworth isn’t in Seven Kings Must Die

The 29-year-old English actress was originally set to reprise the Lady Aelswith role in Seven Kings Must Die but has revealed that she was unable due to a scheduling conflict.

“I have to say, I have had a conflict of scheduling,” she told The Screen Chronicles podcast in 2022.

“So, I was meant to be in the film and it gutted me because I got another job which is the one I’m currently on now. I’m working in Tenerife and that was the scheduling conflict. So I am unfortunately not in the film. We tried everything, it was so hard.”

She says she was confident that “they tried everything to get scheduling to work but, again, due to Covid and flying…”

Her absence is sure to disappoint the star’s fans but, ultimately, the film isn’t hindered and plenty of notable characters return. Aelswith was a recurring character in season 1 but was elevated to a main throughout seasons 2, 3, 4, and 5, so perhaps you may be tempted to rewatch the series after the movie.

‘It was heartbreaking’

The movie’s screenwriter, Martha Hillier, has addressed the absence of Aelswith, among others, during an interview with RadioTimes.com.

“It was heartbreaking. It was really hard because I absolutely love all of them,” she explained.

“But we only really had a certain amount of real estate and we couldn’t service all the characters. [So] it’s a much more single protagonist story… and that’s quite nice, because we can properly bring it back to the final books…”

By “all of them”, she’s likely referring to such missing characters as Lady Aelfwynn (Phia Saban), King Edward (Timothy Innes), Young Uhtred (Finn Elliot), and Stiorra (Ruby Hartley).

Seven Kings Must Die cast

Although there’s no Eliza, Seven Kings Must Die boasts quite the ensemble and you can check out a selection of additions below:

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg

Harry Gilby as Æthelstan

Mark Rowley as Finan

Ross Anderson as Domnal

Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric

Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig

Rod Hallett as Constantin

James Northcote as Aldhelm

Ilona Chevakova as Ingrith

Laurie Davidson as Ingilmundr

Elaine Cassidy as Eadgifu

Jacob Dudman as Osbert

Ewan Horrocks as Ælfweard of Wessex

Seven Kings Must Die is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

