TikTok is flooded with the adorable song If I were a fish and you caught me.

The latest track to take over TikTok is corook’s endearing If I Were A Fish (and you caught me) song, and there’s good news if you’re waiting for an official release!

One could argue that TikTok is the leading site for trendsetting in the world, especially when it’s about new music.

So far in 2023, TikTok has helped propel the likes of Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice’s Boys a liar and SZA’s Kill Bill towards chart success, while smaller artists like Chinchilla have also enjoyed great success promoting new releases on the app.

And now it’s Corook’s turn to be the next big thing online, after their perfectly simplistic track, If I Were A Fish, went viral literally overnight.

Corook’s If I Were A Fish song goes viral

Corook is a jack-of-all-trades singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who as well as their successful career as a musician, has also racked up a pretty strong following on social media.

The first version of If I Were A Fish was uploaded on April 13 while they were sat in front Olivia Barton. She sang with them.

“I was having a very emotional day, feeling insecure and out of place”, Corook told their fans, “So I cried to Olivia and after feeling through it, we wrote this song in 10 minutes to remember the joy in being different”.

@hicorook It was a day that I felt insecure, out of place and very emotional. So I cried to Olivia and after feeling through it, we wrote this song in 10 minutes to remember the joy in being different 🐸 happy Tuesday ♬ original sound – corook TikTok

“If I were a fish and you caught me you’d say look at that fish”, Corook and Barton begin by singing. “Shimmerin’ in the sun, such a rare one, I can’t believe that you caught one”, continues the heartfelt track.

TikTok can’t stop singing ‘If I were a fish and you caught me’

At the time of writing on Friday, Corook’s song has already racked up 6.3m views and an astounding 1.3m likes, despite having only been uploaded to TikTok less than 72 hours before.

Thousand of viewers let Corook know just how they felt about the fish song, with one adoring user commenting beneath the track: “I physically cannot scroll away. This song is a seratonin factory.”

Paying tribute to the sweet lyrics, another fan wrote: “‘cant believe that u caught one’ made my brain feel nice”.

Several users, including a famous person, have tried to cover the song. Indie star Chloe Moriondo uploaded a video of her covering the track while on tour, and it’s safe to say Corook and Barton were pretty impressed:

Fish is being released

If you’re already wondering when you’ll be able to transfer your new favorite song from your for you page over to your Spotify playlist, then don’t fret.

Just days after first posting it, Corook returned to TikTok to confirm to her excited fans that If I Were A Fish will be released as a single, and it’s being released pretty soon.

“these last few days have been so wonderfully overwhelming”, Corook told their fans as they made the announcement. “yall are making this song what it is. me and @oliviabartonhaha are so excited.”

It is scheduled to release on Friday, 21st April. Pre-save Link has already been established, so you can make sure you’ve got it added to your library as soon as it comes out.