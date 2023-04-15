Lacey Chabert Always Puts A Personal Touch In Her Hallmark Movies

Lacey Chabert’s personal touch on film is often more about what happens between takes than what appears onscreen. “For moi, the personal touches in [‘Moonlight in Vermont’] “It was Julia who was with me on the set and my first time working on location away from home as a whole family,” Chabert said to The Pop Culture Principle. “We made some great memories.”

Since that interview in 2017, Chabert’s output on the Hallmark Channel has been astronomical. She released three films “Wedding Veil”, alone, for Hallmark.

What makes Chabert so content with her work at the Hallmark Channel? Chabert said that it wasn’t just because she could incorporate real-life experiences in her acting. Chabert said, “I enjoy that Hallmark movies have happy endings.” Fans of Hallmark movies tell me that they appreciate the fact that there is always a positive message. Personal, I appreciate the way my Hallmark friends take care of me. Chabert said that Hallmark has been like family for her.

One thing’s for certain: Chabert will always feel a personal connection to her Hallmark movies. This is undoubtedly one of the many reasons Chabert loves filming Hallmark holiday movies.