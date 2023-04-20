Why did Ariela Biniyam and Ariela move?

Ariela Weliberg from 90 Day Fiancé discussed Biniyam’s career ambitions with him. He wanted to fight in the UFC or MMA. Back then, Ari was unconvinced, her parents were also hesitant about Biniyam’s plans. Biniyam won an MMA match despite their concerns. They recently moved from New Jersey where they previously lived. It could be due to his success.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Biniyam Shibri Is A Good MMA Fighter

In October last year, Biniyam shared on Instagram that he won an MMA fight. At the time, he said that “It was the best moment and feeling in the world” to fight in the US and emerge victorious. Additionally, Biniyam revealed that he became emotional after the fight, crying tears of joy. He also thanked everyone who supported him, especially Ariela Weinberg, his wife. Actually, he seems to be really good at fighting.

90 Day Fiance star Bibiyam has done more UFC fights and he hopes like crazy that he gets picked up by an MMA scout so he can go pro. He knocked his opponent Jorge Masvida out in six seconds during one of the most incredible battles. Well, it’s onwards and upwards, and Biniyam Shibri and Airela did quite a lot of photoshoots together. They have now moved out of New Jersey.

90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Stars Biniyam And Ariela Weliberg Relocate

Ariela shared on Instagram a picture of her in a beautiful dress, in the desert. The TLC star shared a photo of herself in a pretty dress and posed for instagram. Imagery by OSCAR The credits. Well, it didn’t take long for people to notice that she was not in New Jersey. That’s because she tagged the photo shoot as being in Nelson, Nevada.

She replied to fans who asked where she was. 90 Day Fiance’s fan, asked: “Where are you in this pic?.” She said in her first response: “Nelson Nevada.” When another question came, she expanded on the answer. “I didn’t think the terrain looked like NJ. Are you on vacation?” That’s when fans found out the couple relocated to Las Vegas.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Why Las Vegas?

Probably, the 90 Day Fiance stars relocated to Las Vegas because of fighting opportunities. It’s likely that the stars of 90 Day Fiance moved to Las Vegas for fighting opportunities.Savvy Rip Readers are reminded that “Las Vegas is the home of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the mixed martial arts company more commonly known as UFC.”

It makes sense that you should be near the action. TLC supporters really hope Biniyam does well. His many Ethiopians fans love the fact that Biniyam represents their country in America.

Catch up with all the TLC action right now. Return often to this site for the latest 90 Day fiance updates, news and spoilers.