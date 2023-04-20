Jessica Simpson Criticized for Looking ‘Plastic’ & ‘Nothing’ Like Herself in Pic

Jessica Simpson uploaded a car-selfie on Twitter with the caption, “Somedays you just have to let your intentions shine.” Someone commented: “That doesn’t look like Jessica.”

Jessica Simpson posted a video on her website. Photo by Not everyone enjoyed what they witnessed on April 18th, 2023. “Who are You?” One fan said, “Respectfully it does not look real,” while another replied, “Ask a friend.”

In a popular comment, a conspiracy was floated: “Has Jessica Simpson been swapped out and replaced?” She looks like every other Hollywood actress who has been over-injected, said a disappointed user on social media. She was once so gorgeous, and now she looks like plastic. [nose emoji]?”

The singer of “I Belong To Me”, hasn’t been shy about revealing the work she did on her appearance or how intensively she lost weight with celebrity trainer.

The uninitiated might think that this means she has been “kissed on the Emface”. non-surgical face-lift. This 20-minute treatment does not require any needles.

Simpson also posted her experience with the treatment on Instagram. In it, she can be heard saying “it tickles” and “gives me chills.” Rebel Wilson shared her experience on Instagram. The treatment On social media

Jessica Simpson is allowed to wear the clothes she has saved for her daughters

Simpson told Extra in September 2022 that she felt healthy and had lost the 100 pounds she gained during her pregnancy. Third Child, Birdie Mae Johnson. The star The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other She felt like her old self before she became pregnant.

I have more energy and yes, I am able to wear my clothes in the storage room that I had saved for Maxwell & Birdie.

Simpson contacted Harley Pasternak after Birdie Mae’s birth in 2019 to help her shed pounds. Two pregnancies. He also was part of the group that helped Rihanna lose her pregnancy weight.

According to E! The trainer told E! News that he and a doctor worked together to develop an exercise plan and diet for her. Jessica Simpson posted a bikini snap She writes in April 2022 that her hard work and dedication, as well as self-love has finally prepared her for the spring break.

AmoMama Subscribe on Google News!