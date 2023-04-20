The plans for Paul O’Grady’s farewell in his hometown are unveiled as street dogs will be lined up in honor of the animal lover

PLANS for Paul O’Grady’s send-off in his home town have been revealed, with dogs set to line the street.

The much-loved entertainer who was born in Birkenhead is being given a “community funeral” in the Merseyside town and a private ceremony is planned near his home in Kent.

3 Paul O’Grady and Olga on his ITV show in 2015 Rex

3 Paul with Charlie at Battersea Dogs Home, 2018 Rex

Last month, Paul the comedian, who was a dog-lover and a comedy legend, passed away suddenly at age 67 from cardiac arrhythmia.

On the day of her funeral, from 2pm until 4pm in Woodchurch Road and Grange Road the fans are welcome to come together with their pet along these roads.

Janine Ferguson, a long-time fan, is also planning to collect funds for animal charity.

Paul lived in Adlington (Kent), just 3 miles from Port Lympne Safari Park and was a high-profile television personality.

Paul also supported the reserve’s animal contests and was a frequent judge.

A private party will be held in the park for his closest loved ones on Thursday, following his funeral.

Janine tells the story Wirral Globe: “I’m a great lover of Paul O’Grady and I was absolutely traumatised when I heard that he had passed. This really hurt me and I’m sure it affected everyone. It was devastating to hear because he was so loved by everyone.”

She said she hoped people would “line the streets with their families and bring their dogs as a sign of respect.”

Janine added: “I’ve asked for all local rescue dogs and cats’ homes to attend as well so we can collect donations from everyone there.

“It only started off as a small idea but it has gone absolutely mad. I was overwhelmed with the positive response and feedback.

“Birkenhead was Paul’s home so I hope we can give it our very best to make his memory an extremely special day.”

She also said she had asked people to bring books of condolence that can be signed and later sent to Battersea Dogs Home so they can be passed on to Paul’s family.

Paul’s husband Andre Portasio has also shared details about the private funeral on a local Facebook page today.

Andre said in his post: “I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady.

“Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community, and we want to thank each and every one of you for your kindness and generosity.

“As a mark of respect and as Paul would have wanted, we will be holding a private funeral on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

“This information has not been made public, but I wanted to share it with local residents.

“While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community.

“We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.

“We would therefore like to invite all locals to join us in paying our respects to Paul in Aldington Village between 14:10 – 14:45 on Thursday.

“In order to avoid road congestion and public disorder, we kindly ask all residents to treat this invitation personally and if attending to stand on either Roman Road, Forge Hill, or New Road Hill so to respect the villagers and the local area.

“Please note for public safety Church Road as well as Knoll Hill will be closed on the day of the procession.

“We kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s wishes and maintain social distancing throughout the event.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”

Port Lympne Safari Park in Port Lympne, which is spread over 600 acres, and has more than 900 endangered and rare animals on its grounds, paid tribute after Paul’s death.

In a message on its Instagram page, the park said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O’Grady – a local supporter of Port Lympne and the work we do.

“We were incredibly grateful to have him visit us.”