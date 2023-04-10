Why did Amy Schumer leave Barbie?

Amy Schumer, who was she and why did they leave the Barbie cast? HITC investigates.

Greta Gerwig, an actor already well-respected, quickly demonstrated her talents behind the camera when she directed Lady Bird’s feature debut in 2017. She further cemented her place as one of the top emerging filmmakers in Boston with Little Women.

Although it wasn’t possible for anyone to have predicted that she would approach a Barbie live-action movie in her third film, the announcement was very promising. This is especially true when Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were involved.

First, we need to know who Amy Schumer was in Barbie’s cast. Secondly, you’ll be curious about why she left. So, let’s address both points…

Amy Schumer quit Barbie’s role

The stand-up comedian, 41 years old, was initially set to portray the Barbie central character. However, Margot Robbie won.

Amy explained the process during Interview The Hollywood Reporter reported that her departure from the project was due to creative differences. She says she wanted Barbie to be an inventor with high ambitions, whereas the studio then tried to compromise by asking if the doll’s invention could be a Jell-O high heel shoe.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” she announced.

Additionally, she was sent a pair of Manolo Blahniks shoes to celebrate the casting and argued during the interview that “the idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.’”

Although Amy has addressed creative differences, she originally cited that she abandoned the film “due to scheduling conflicts” in a statement and added that she was “bummed” but looking forward to seeing the film.

Although there’s no Amy, the likes of Will Ferrell and more are confirmed to star.

Barbie movie cast

Check out below the list of confirmed Babie cast members and their roles.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling is Ken

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie

Emma Mackey, Physicist Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne will be Judge Barbie

Ritu Arya is a journalist Barbie

Nicola Coughlan, Diplomat Barbie

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Kate McKinnon is Gymnast Barbie

Hari Nef, Doctor Barbie

Sharon Rooney, Lawyer Barbie

Helen Mirren is the narrator

Simu Luu is Ken

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

Ncuti Gatwa is Ken

Scott Evans is Ken

Michael Cera as Allan

Emerald Fennell is a Midge

Will Ferrell to be the CEO of the toy firm

Jamie Demetriou is a employee of a toy firm

Connor Swindells is an intern for a toy business

Barbie will be in theatres Friday, July 21st 2023.

