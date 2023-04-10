Instagram is awash with o45,o12,o23,o43,o43, and o76.

A bizarre new trend has seen people add a number and letter combination to their Instagram profiles, but what’s the meaning of o45, o12, o23, o43, o76 and so on?

One of the most viral trends on Instagram is an unusual secret code. This allows users to send messages to their friends without having to mention any names.

The new code language was devised on social media, but don’t worry if you’re confused as to why you’ve been seeing numbers and letters all over your Instagram – we’ve got you.

Here’s what you need to know about the meaning of o45, o12, o23 and all the other random number and letter combinations that have popped up everywhere, thanks to a handy guide uploaded to TikTok.

What’s with the weird new Instagram notes number trend?

Just in case last week’s John Pork meme wasn’t odd enough, TikTok’s latest trend is confusing enough to warrant its own explanation article to help out everybody who is, understandably, confused.

How does this work? Well, the exact origins of the new language are unclear but essentially, there is a number assigned to each letter of the alphabet, that you can add to your Instagram profile along with the letter ‘o’.

You will then be able to add your favorite combination to your Instagram profile with the Instagram notes feature. This will allow you to keep it there for up to 24 hours.

However, why would an Instagram number represent a letter from the alphabet? The concept sounds a bit odd, but it is true.

What does o45 mean? o43 and o76 are some of the most popular Instagram codes.

However, there’s a simpler explanation. The point of the Instagram notes trend is that you use the initial of somebody that you have a crush on – either so that you can slyly tell them, or you can subtly announce it to the world.

Code o45 is the code for J. If you want to show your affection discreetly to someone named Jack or Jill you can add code o45 using Instagram notes.

The codes don’t necessarily need to present crushes either. You could use an o45 code in your Instagram notes to signify a friend or celebrity.

The meanings of the codes also don’t appear to follow any kind of obvious structure. So while J is o45, the Instagram meaning of o12 is D, o23 is S, o43 is E and o76 is B. Yep, it’s all a bit random!

In full explanation of the Instagram numbers

It might make more sense if it is presented in an alphabetical listing. Here are the Instagram numbers/letters codes along with their meaning aka initials:

A – o22

B – o76

C – o99

D – o12

E – o43

F – o98

G – o24

H – o34

I – o66

J – o45

K – o54

L – o84

M – o33

N – o12

O – o89

P – o29

Q – o38

R – o56

S – o23

T – o65

U – o41

V – o74

W – o77

X – o39

Y – o26

Z – o10

This viral TikTok that has deciphered the new secret language is full of people confessing which code name “has their heart” – proving that, while it may not make immediate sense, the new Instagram notes trend is cute, if nothing else.

Another news: What’s the Instagram Notes Number trend? Meaning behind alphabet code explained