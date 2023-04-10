EXO Fan Meeting 2023 Time, Setlist and How to Watch Beyond Live Stream

EXO launched its fan meet on April 8th. Fans relived the best songs from the band, including Love Me Right and Growl. Here’s a look at day 2 of the EXO fan meeting and how to watch EXO Clock live on Beyond Live.

Along with a setlist full of EXO’s favorite songs, EXO’s day 1 fan meeting also revealed answers to some much-awaited questions. Baekhyun explains that EXO is filming three music video clips for their next comeback. Fans can look forward to a song from the videos before the complete album.

Meeting of Airtime EXO Fans 2023

EXO fans meeting 2023 will take place at 4am KST/ 3am ET/12am PT/9am CET on April 9. You can also stream the live event via Beyond Live.

Setlist

EXO’s 2023 fan meeting setlist has made EXO-Ls emotional as it consists of some of the most popular tracks of the K-pop act. Below is the tracklist.

  • The Eve
  • Love Shot
  • Don’t Go
  • Unfair
  • Lucky
  • Take a deep breath and growl
  • You can love me right
  • Angel

The setlist for Day 2 also features another favorite song by the group, The Eve.

How to watch EXO’s Beyond Live stream

EXO fan meet 2023, day 2, is live-streamed by Beyond Live. Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Visit the official website of Beyond Live here. EXO-Ls will be able to stream the live stream again after the end of the streaming (SAT, 8pm KST/ 7am ET/4am PT Beyond LIVE)

