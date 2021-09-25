Why Colin Farrell Didn’t Like Kissing Kate Beckinsale

Remakes are never an easy thing to pull off, but Colin Farrell managed to wow audiences with his performance in the action-filled “Total Recall” remake, where he perfectly reinterpreted the role originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The star-studded cast opposite him included Jessica Biel, and Kate Beckinsale, who were his love interests.

Farrell, however, has admitted several times that he had an uneasy time making out on-screen with Beckinsale’s husband, Len Wiseman. “She’s married to the director,” Farrell admitted on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” “It was moderately uncomfortable, not beating her up, because you don’t actually beat each other up. But kissing her was a little bit dodgy.” The “True Detective” star added in another ODE interview for “Total Recall” promotions that the kissing scenes with Beckinsale were “one of the more uncomfortable things” from his years of film experience. “No tongue allowed. Everyone got the memo,” The star laughed.

Wow! Wow! What did Beckinsale think about the scenes?