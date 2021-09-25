What Does “Pinned” Mean on TikTok?

Per MakeUseOf, the idea of pinning on TikTok is regarding a pinned comment. TikTok users can now pin comments to their comment sections, just like YouTube and Instagram.

There are many reasons to pin a comment. As the outlet points out, it can show a creator’s favorite comment, highlight crucial information, or discourage negative comments; after all, it can set the general tone for a comment section. Pining a comment that links to a thread can encourage other users to leave their comments. Pinning comments on TikTok can increase engagement.