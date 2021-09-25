What Does “Pinned” Mean on TikTok?

What Does "Pinned" Mean on TikTok?
By Amy Comfi
What Does "Pinned" Mean on TikTok?

Per MakeUseOf, the idea of pinning on TikTok is regarding a pinned comment. TikTok users can now pin comments to their comment sections, just like YouTube and Instagram.

There are many reasons to pin a comment. As the outlet points out, it can show a creator’s favorite comment, highlight crucial information, or discourage negative comments; after all, it can set the general tone for a comment section. Pining a comment that links to a thread can encourage other users to leave their comments. Pinning comments on TikTok can increase engagement.

