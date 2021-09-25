Kelly Price: Who is Kelly Price? And what is Kelly Price’s net worth?

KELLY Price is known as an American R&B and gospel singer and songwriter.

Price disappeared after she fled from a Georgia hospital where she had been given a Covid-19 test. Price was reported missing on September 24, 2021.

1 Kelly Price is known as an R&B singer and songwriter Image Credits: Getty

Who is Kelly Price?

Price was born April 4, 1973. She is a singer and reality TV star.

Price was a backing singer for many artists including Mariah Carey and R-Kelly.

In 1998, Price released her debut album Soul of a Woman on Island Records which included the hit singe Friend of Mine which took the number one spot in the US R&B charts.

Price’s latest album, Kelly was released in 2011, and she won three Grammy Awards.

What is Kelly Price’s networth?

Price is worth $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More to follow…

