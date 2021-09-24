Why Coco Austin Let Her & Ice-T’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Wear “Mini Tips”

The internet has some thoughts on Coco Austin letting daughter Chanel wear “mini” nail tips.

On Sept. 23, the model—who shares the 5-year-old child with husband Ice-T—raised eyebrows after sharing a photo of Chanel’s French manicure online. Coco explained that it was for a school event.

“School Picture day!!” Coco captioned the photo, which also featured the kindergartener in a red cardigan and matching bows around the pigtails. “For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails..I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her…. @babychanelnicole.”

The manicure was soon reacted to by many others in the comments section.

“I’m sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age,” One wrote. “Let her be an adorable little 5 year old.” One asked another. “Why would you put nails on a 5-year-old? What’s up with the make up? No need for all of that. That’s to [sic] much.”