Princess Beatrice Birth of Baby Girl! Princess Eugenie Congratulates with Instagram Message

Princess Eugenie is welcoming her older sister, Princess Beatrice, into motherhood after she gave birth to a baby girl with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

On Monday, Princess Beatrice shared the news on Twitter, and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and the Royal Family took to Instagram to share the news and congratulate the new parents.

Princess Eugenie shared a candid selfie of her sister and her husband during what looks like a hike. The couple posed close together with a beautiful waterfall behind them.

Princess Eugenie, her first child, and her son August Brooksbank earlier this year wrote alongside the photo a sweet caption to congratulate the couple. The mother of one said that they would have so much fun watching their children grow. She began:

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣. Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. ”

The mother of one then added that the two would have so much fun together watching their children grow. The royal addressed her niece and sent her a message.

The caring aunt shared that she already loved her niece and had seen a few photos. She said that her niece was amazing and that she thought they would have lots of fun together.

The Royal Family official Instagram shared a photo of Princess Beatrice and Mozzi at their wedding to congratulate the couple and share the news of the baby girl’s arrival. The baby’s name is not known.

The caption said that Princess Beatrice gave birth to her baby on Saturday night at Chelsea Westminster Hospital in London. The page thanked the hospital staff for their outstanding care and added:

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple is looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother…”

So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

The hospital’s Midwife team and all staff are to be commended for their outstanding care.

— Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 20, 2021

The little one’s big brother’s name is Christopher Woolf, who Mozzi welcomed during a previous relationship. The page mentioned Woolf in the post, which was appreciated by followers.

Her mother, her grandparents, and various cousins are now the next in line for the throne. Moreover, the two Mozzi children are also Italian aristocracy through their father’s side.

Mozzi’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and when he passes, Mozzi will inherit the family estate, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace, located in Northern Itlay.

The children have their own titles, outside of the British monarchy, because they are both Italian aristocrats. So although she might not be a princess, she is a Nobile Donna.