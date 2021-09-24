Covid R rate drops and could be as low as 0.7 in some areas

COVID infections in England are falling as the official R rate drops to as low as 0.7 in some areas, new data has revealed.

England’s vital R rate now stands at 0.8-1, a decrease from the 0.9-1.1 rate last week.

3

3 The R rate has dropped this week and could be as low as 0.7 in the South East and the South West Credit: Eyevine

The current R rate means that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between eight and 10 other people.

The South of England is home to the lowest R-rate in the country. Its South East and South West rates are between 0.7 and 0.9.

The R rate for all other regions is between 0.8 to 1.

This comes as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which released new data, states that infections have dropped for the second week straight.

One in 90 English people are infected at the moment, a drop of one in 80 from last week.

One in fifty people had contracted the disease during the January peak of the second wave.

These numbers add to the growing sentiment that Brits are “over the worst” when it comes to Covid infection.

Despite fears that they might reach thousands, hospitalisations are at their lowest point in months.

The average admission to UK hospitals is 840 per day. There are now 7,800 patients in hospital.

While these numbers are not ideal, they are still far below what was predicted by the Government’s expert panel Sage.

The number of Covid-positive people in England has dropped below its June high.

According to Test and Trace data, nearly 162,000 people tested positive for Covid in week ending September 15, a drop of 22 percent from the previous week.

Data from Test and Trace shows that it could be some time before we see the full impact of school’s autumn term, which will lead to more mixing at work.

According to the ONS data, rates have increased in England for children aged 2-11 years.

In the week from September 18 to 19, around one in 35 children in Years 7 through 11 were diagnosed with Covid-19. This is the highest positive rate for any age group.

Except for the 50-69 age group, which showed a fluctuating trend, the percentage of people who tested positive fell in all other age groups.

JABS AWAY

School age children can now get their vaccines after the NHS started jabbing 12-15 children this week.

In order to boost the immunity of those who are least likely, booster jabs have been made available for the most vulnerable.

Today, social care workers and health professionals can book in for their booster shot.

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary, said that “Getting vital protection from the vaccine is now easier because the national booking service opens to 16-17-year-olds to book their vaccine.

We know that the vaccine works. There have been more than 123,000.0 lives saved and over 24,000,000 infections and 230,000 hospitalisations in England.

“So please book your vaccine as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus.”

3

UK Covid cases pass 7.5m as another 34,460 infections are recorded with 166 daily deaths