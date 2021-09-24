Why Chelsea vs Man City and Man Utd vs Aston Villa are clashing at 12:30 on Saturday

Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday has been rescheduled and is set to take place at 12:30pm instead due to a strange reason.

Two fixtures will be played simultaneously as Chelsea hosts title rival Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. This change will get the weekend off to a good start.

Red Devils will be looking to improve on their 100 per cent winning record at Old Trafford. They have lost just one point away from Southampton this season.

The original scheduled match was to be played at 3pm. However, the fixture has been moved due to a concert that will take place nearby.









The decision comes at the request of the Trafford Council Safety Advisory Group amid safety concerns for fans.

Manchester band Courteeners will be performing in Old Trafford cricket field in a sold out show. It will be their first live performance since the pandemic.

Johnny Marr, an ex-Smiths member and City fan, will support the United-supporting bands. Also, the Blossoms and other Blossoms members will be there.

Man United commented in a club statement: “Our home match against Aston Villa on 25 September has been brought forward to a 12:30 BST kick-off, following a request from Trafford Council Safety Advisory Group to move the game due to the Courteeners concert at Lancashire Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford, on the same day.













“This request was supported by Greater Manchester Police and TfGM [Transport for Greater Manchester] to avoid significant crowd, traffic and operational issues locally,” The distance between the stadiums is less than one-mile.

“We regret any disruption that this may cause around our supporters’ plans for the day.”

Chelsea and Man City were both victorious in their EFL Cup matches, while United was beaten by West Ham.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the league’s star striker, will be looking to continue his impressive form. He has already scored three goals in the league.