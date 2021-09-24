Chrisley Knows Best Star Chase Chrisley Gives His Sister Savannah Serious Side Eye! Here’s Why

Chase Chrisley gave his sister quite the expression. The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a new photo with his followers. He gave Savannah serious stink eyes, instead of smiling. He didn’t look too please even though he was enjoying himself.

The reality star was enjoying himself in a beautiful location. While it’s autumn in most parts of the world, Chase is soaking up as much sun and surf as he can. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, he’s currently in the Bahamas with the Sassy by Savannah Cosmetics founder. Chase wants to live on the beautiful island and leave his family.

Chase Chrisley makes a face at his sister

On Friday, September 10, Chase Chrisley shared a photo of himself floating in the water. He glanced over his shoulder at Savannah Chrisley and gave her a serious side-eye. He can clearly see the stunning, blue-green waters around him. Yet, Chase couldn’t enjoy his trip because of what his sister said.

“My go-to look after hearing some of the shit that comes out of @savannahchrisley mouth! @slsbahamar,” Chase captioned the post.

Chase Chrisley tagged the SLS Baha Mar in his post. The two siblings are enjoying their time at the amazing resort. Savannah hasn’t shared any photos from their trip on her respective Instagram feed. They have only shared photos via Instagram Stories.

What did Savannah Chrisley say?!

The post received a lot of reactions from fans. Most of them wanted to know what Savannah Chrisley said for Chase Chrisley to give her the big ‘ole stink eye. Some joked Chase gave his sister that smile every single day. Many people shared their reactions to the post. Some of them ignored his expression and remarked that he looked like a famous Twilight star:

“OMG Taylor Lautner,” Emily Jimison wrote. “@emily_jimison ADDISON IS THAT YOU?” Chase responded to which she commented, “ caught me ❤️❤️.”

However, it’s unclear what Savannah said to make Chase react like that. Fans are correct. It’s not the first time he’s had that reaction. Hopefully, their adventures will be documented on their spin-off series, Growing Up Chrisley.

Chrisley Knows Best fans are in love with his face

Some fans noted that Chase Chrisley looks handsome, even when he grimaces. One fan wrote, “lowkey in love w chase and lowkey am more in love with Elliot,” while another added, “Love that shadow beard🔥🔥❤️.” One user noted that while Chase looks “cute,” they love Savannah more. Many commented that they enjoyed their sister-brother relationship and look forward to more from their trip.



Country artist Randy Houser simply commented, “Lol.” Meanwhile, Tyler Rouser joked, “That’s my go-to look after you back out of the golf tourney you made me sign up for…” Chase wrote back, “🙄🙄 I’m sorry Tyler.”