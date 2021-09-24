Atletico Madrid considering swoop for Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka thanks to Chelsea boost

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka next summer.

Saka, who has been a top player in the Premier League for his performances for the Gunners as well as for England, is now a major player.

The 20-year-old is a key player for Mikel Arteta, and his ability to play at any position on the pitch makes him an invaluable asset.

However, according to Spanish outlet La Razon, Atletico Madrid are keen on the young winger.

Diego Simeone may be looking to strengthen his midfield, with Saul Niguez's loan move from Chelsea to Chelsea potentially becoming permanent next season.







The La Liga champions approved a deadline day switch for Saul so they could bring back Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on loan but with an obligation to buy for a fraction of the price they sold him for just two years ago.

If the Blues do bring in Saul on a permanent basis, Atleti will receive around £30m to improve their squad.

Simeone, it is claimed, is considering Arsenal’s Saka as a replacement for Saul.

Saka started his career as a left-back. He then moved into midfield, and then to a more attacking position on the wing. This is where he has been the most dangerous.

Simeone has not yet indicated where Saka would fit in his team, since the Argentine is known for switching between formations.







But his versatility would certainly make him a valuable asset for Atletico.

La Razon report that Arsenal would demand a bare minimum of £43m to sell Saka, with Juventus also believed to be interested in the England international.