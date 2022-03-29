Whoopi Goldberg Requires An Apology From The Royal Family for Colonialism

Whoopi GoldbergThis is part of a growing chorus of people calling for the British royal family to apologize for the history of slavery and colonialism. This is the midst of Prince William Kate Middleton’They went on a tour of Central America and the Caribbean, where they were confronted with anti-colonial protests as well as demands for reparations.

Goldberg: ‘We Cannot Ignore’ The UK’s History Of Colonialism

Goldberg made these comments as she appeared on The View, as she and the other co-hosts talked about William and Middleton’s trip to nations like Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Belize. “We cannot ignore the fact that Britain ran roughshod over India for years,” She said, referring to the UK’s history of colonizing the country.

“Let us not forget, when we talk about what needs to happen, all the folks that need to apologize,”She continued. “Listen, this is not new. I suspect Charles, when he was in Barbados [in 2021] had some idea because he went on and apologized as he was releasing the hold that Britain has. So perhaps somebody is listening, and it’s the new group of folks—I don’t know if it’s Charles, William, but one of them is supposed to be the person.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin echoed Goldberg’s statements, saying, “The Brits rarely, especially the royals, rarely talk about their history of enslavement. They rarely talk about how they got their wealth off the backs of Black people.”

William Expresses ‘Profound Sorrow’Over Slavery

However, Prince William did make a rare statement regarding the British royals’ history in the Caribbean nations during a speech he delivered during a dinner hosted by the Governor-General of Jamaica.

“I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened,” He spoke.. “While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage, and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.”

The Duke of Cambridge also repeated a phrase Prince Charles used during his Barbados 2021 visit. “the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history.”

Caribbean Nations may consider breaking away from British Monarchy

These demands for an apology and reparations aren’t the only complicated situations William and Middleton faced during their tour. The trip was actually prompted by growing anti-royal sentiments. Barbados severed ties with the British monarchy last November. Queen Elizabeth asked the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess to travel to Barbados to help improve relations between the UK, Jamaica, and Belize.

It’s unknown whether or not the royal family will deliver an official apology or give reparations, but with big names like Goldberg siding with the previously colonized nations, it’s clear the British monarchy will have to address the situation soon.

