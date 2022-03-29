CNN+ Launches Tuesday for Subscribers

CNN’s first foray into streaming has officially arrived. The cable news giant’s digital venture, CNN+, launched to subscribers Tuesday.

Network founder Ted Turner celebrated the occasion on social media, coining himself the platform’s first subscriber. “Just when you think CNN covered all the bases, they innovate a new tool for keeping us informed,” He wrote.

CNN+ will have eight new daily programs, including “Reliable Sources Daily” with Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter. The streamer will feature live, on-demand and interactive programming, and feature new ways to interact with CNN’s journalism and storytelling.

CNN gives details about its new streaming service CNN+

Stelter isn’t the only one on CNN+. CNN+ also has star journalists and anchors like Audie Cornish and Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper. Set up as host daily and/or weekly programs.

Wallace is also set to host his daily show, entitled “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”The former Fox News journalist will be having candid conversations about news, sports and entertainment with culture personalities.

Additional daily offerings include “5 Things with Kate Bolduan,” “Big Picture with Sara Sidner,” “The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo,” “Go There,”It takes viewers right to the top of breaking news. “The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer,” “The Source with Kasie Hunt,”The former MSNBC news personality.

CNN+, which is the cabler’s response to Fox News and MSNBC’s own streaming platforms, will allow subscribers to pick and choose what type and length of news shows they would like to consume, a model that allows for greater flexibility and customization.

“With CNN+ having live programming and a massive on-demand library and this interactive platform gives users something that doesn’t exist. So, it is truly unique,”Andrew Morse, CNN Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, and Head of CNN+ said this during an earlier preview of the service.

CNN+ is $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually.