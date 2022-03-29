Jada pinkett Smith: ‘This is a season for healing’ after Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

Jada pinkett Smith posted a short message to her social media accounts on Tuesday following Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock. “This is a season for healing, and I am here for it.”

Pinkett Smith was the target of Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars, in which Rock joked that he can’t wait for the release of “G.I. Jane 2”In reference to her bald, shaved head, which is the result of her struggle with alopecia.

Smith apologized yesterday to Rock after the Academy and SAG-AFTRA each announced plans to review Smith’s actions and hinted at disciplinary measures in the wake of his Oscars slap.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,”Smith spoke in part Monday afternoon.

Both Smith and Pinkett Smith are expected to discuss the Oscars slap in an upcoming episode of Pinkett Smith’s talk show “Red Table Talk.”

Sunday will be the “King Richard”Rock slapped Rock on the face before he won his Oscar for Best Actor “G.I. Jane”Twice laughed at him “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth.”

See Jada Pinkett Smith’s post below via her Instagram.