Who is YouTuber Lizbeth Rodríguez?

Lizbeth Rodríguez is a Mexican actress and entertainer known best for her viral content on Youtube.

Lizbeth is an ex-member of the entertainment company. ‘Badabun’Their Youtube channel has more than 45 million subscribers. Badabun, a hilarious account, engages members of the public with randomly selected individuals in their videos.

Lizbeth’s Badabun Content

Lizbeth is best known for hosting the channel’s programme ‘Exponiendo infieles’ (Exposing Cheaters). The host offers money to couples to search their phones for messages and photos. These videos can reveal cheating partners and record their reactions.

Despite the cash offer, these videos often don’t end up well for any of the the couples involved. This show has become a huge hit thanks to the popularity of these split-ups. There are over 100 videos available in Spanish for viewers to enjoy the series.

All of Badabun’s content uses the Spanish language, which makes it extremely popular in Spanish speaking countries.2019Badabun was voted as the most popular Spanish-language channel.

Lizbeth Rodríguez Youtube

Lizbeth, outside of Badabun has her own YouTube account with over 9,000,000 subscribers. She creates original content and loves to expose Cheaters.

Lizbeth’s social media presence

Lizbeth has quickly moved her presence to other social media platforms. Her Instagram account has over 11,000,000 followers and she posts photos from her personal life. Lizbeth can be found at pride events, beach clubs, and at home with her 5-year-old son. Eros. She also has an instagram account for her son that has over 300k subscribers!

TikTok has seen her account grow to over 9,000,000 followers. There are a variety of original videos as well as funny reaction clips. It’s safe to say Lizbeth has some status!

