Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle Exits ABC7

The shakeups at Los Angeles local news stations continue apace, as weekend anchor and general assignment reporter Veronica Miracle announced that she’s leaving the station – without indicating where she’s going next.

Miracle announced Tuesday on Twitter that she’s leaving the ABC7, which she joined in 2017 after a three-year stint at ABC30 in Fresno. In her farewell message, Miracle also suggested that she might be leaving Southern California. “Thank you to everyone in SoCal and at ABC7 for all of the support over the years, it’s meant so much!”

Update on my life! My last show was anchored a few weeks ago. It’s been my greatest honor getting to report the news at @ABC7. Thank you to everyone in SoCal and at ABC7 for all of the support over the years, it’s meant so much! pic.twitter.com/lajziWz6pn — Veronica Miracle (@vnmiracle) September 21, 2022

She covered everything Los Angeles from car chases to awards show coverage and became a strong supporter of the Dodgers while in Los Angeles. During her time at ABC7, Miracle was tapped for local reporting segments for ABC’s “Good Morning America”He traveled to New York to cover overnight shifts for ABC News.

Miracle’s bio page was vacated on the ABC7 site following her announcement, and it doesn’t appear she was given a chance for an on-air sign-off, writing, “I anchored my last show a couple weeks ago.”

ABC7 and Miracle have not responded to comment requests immediately.

ABC7 did not mention Miracle’s departure on its Social Feeds. On Tuesday, however, the company announced a new lineup for weekday mornings, including Jon Gregory, Leslie Sykes, and Rachel Brown.

Miracle’s exit comes on the heels of Lynette Romero leaving her position as weekend anchor over at rival station KTLA. Romero, in what seems to be a messy split, also left abruptly without signing off. Days later, Mark Mester, her co-anchor, was suspended after speaking out for Romero.

KTLA said that Emmy-winning anchor and reporter, had left to pursue a different opportunity.