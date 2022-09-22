Love Is Blind’s Nick, Danielle and a Update on the Split

Love is blind‘s Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl have revealed how they’re coping in the aftermath of their recent split.

Thompson released a statement to his fans that first addressed his feelings about the matter. Instagram September 21. “Any reality TV personality opens a portion of their life to you for entertainment,”He wrote. “You see glimpses on TV, social media, and other outlets with little insight into the reality of our day-to-day life experiences.”

Thompson acknowledged that sharing has been difficult since the couple filed for divorce Aug. 21. “Like many of us going through a loss, or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief as we navigate our emotions.”

Reality star even acknowledged that he had to go through the transition in public, and also addressed his mental health. “I am working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

Thompson made his statement shortly after. Ruhl shared her own.This is how it works. “it has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw.”

“However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey,”She went on: “and continue to support me throughout this entire experience.”