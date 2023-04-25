Who Is Nutsa Buzaladze on ‘American Idol’?

Source: ABC Nutsa Buzaladze became a favorite of fans the minute she began to speak in Vegas during her audition on “American Idol”. This powerhouse is waiting to be introduced!

This episode includes spoilers from the April 24, 2019 episode. American Idol. American Idol Season 21 already has the top 12 contestants. It’s amazing how fast time flies, especially when you have fun…or are singing at the top of your lungs on National TV before Katy Perry. While we will not know the names of those who make it until after April 24th, we are hoping Nutsa Buzaladze is one.

Nutsa was a huge fan favorite from the moment she sang Lady Marmalade. This bubbly and energetic performer was very easy to fall in love with. Naturally, we wanted to learn everything about her. What we found.

What is Nutsa’s name from “American Idol”?

Source: ABC Nutsa Buzaladze in ‘American Idol”

Nutsa auditioned for American IdolWe learned she was from Georgia. Not the state but the country. Luke Bryan – the judge and country music legend – asked Nutsa, when she entered the room: “Where are from?” Nutsa answered, “Georgia.” Luke joked, “Me Too.”

Nutsa told us during her audition that she lives in Dubai, and it took 17 hours to get there. Nutsa began with Lady Marmalade, followed by “Greatest Love of All”, before moving on to the Hollywood round.

YouTube Nutsa has DREAMED of Hollywood and IDOL her whole life – American Idol 2020

Nutsa knows how to perform on the stage. Nutsa has performed in Dubai. She also has experience in reality TV shows where she sings. She is also no stranger to reality TV singing competition shows. Youtube bio Tells us she’s known for: “Winning New Wave 2013, competing on The Voice of Turkey (O Ses Türkiye) and dazzling on Georgia’s Got Talent, Your Face Sounds Familiar, Georgia’s National selection Eurovision 2017 The following are some examples of how to get started: Dancing with the Stars.” Nutsa’s YouTube page also features original music.

Nutsa’s popularity on Instagram isn’t surprising, given that the American star has fans all around the globe. Nutsa currently has 402K fans as I write this article.

How was Nutsa’s experience on “American Idol”?

YouTube The drama! Duet Partners Carina & Nutsa Didn’t Work Well Together! American Idol, 2023

Nutsa, along with her Hollywood Week duo partner Carina, had some difficulties while rehearsing “I put a spell on you.” Nutsa must have gone to bed while Carina believed that the duet was still supposed to be practicing. Watching the episode it seems like there was some miscommunication, as well as insecurity from the other party.

Nutsa is still in the Top 12 after all that! She was considered safe because of her performance during Top 20 Episode, “Un-Break My Heart”. Nutsa’s performance of “You’re Gonna love Me” (from the Dream Girls musical) during the April 24, Episode was a standout.

YouTube Nutsa Performance S21E14| American Idol 2023 Top 12 S21E14