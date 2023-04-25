I’m A Celebrity LIVE — Fans divided as ‘petrified’ Gillian McKeith makes jungle return while viewers tip Fatima to win

I’M A Celebrity returned to screens last night as the show’s most iconic contestants gathered in South Africa for the first All-Stars series.
The line-up included fan favourites Carol Vorderman, 62, – who recently teased fans with a selection of sexy bikini snaps – and boxing champ Amir Khan, who first appeared on the show back in 2017.
Among the celebs was Olympic star Fatima Whitbread – and fans are already tipping her to take the crown after missing out during her first stint in the jungle.
Meanwhile, I’m A Celeb viewers were divided as one of the show’s most infamous contestants, Gillian McKeith, made a shock return at the end of the episode.
Taking to social media, one unimpressed fan wrote: “Really!? The worst contestant in history is in the All-Stars series? Riiiiiiiight…” While another disagreed: “GILLIAN MCKEITH – it’s just gotten better!”
Read our I’m A Celebrity 2023 All Stars live blog for the latest updates…
Best moment so far
I’M A Celebrity’s Paul Burrell gasped in terror as the show kicked off with a horrifying trial tonight.
The South Africa spin-off series, which stars some of the ITV show’s most iconic campmates from over the years, started this evening after it was filmed late last year.
Who is Dean Gaffney from I’m A Celeb
Loveable rogue Dean, 44, is a firm jungle favourite and another hugely popular soap star.
Dean, best known for playing Robbie Fowler in EastEnders, first took part back in 2006 when Busted bassist Matt Willis was crowned King.
He was one of the earliest names mooted by producers, and they acted quickly to snap him up.”
A source told us: “Dean is regarded as one of the best contestants the show has ever had. When the All Stars show was first mooted he was a name that everyone wanted to get on board.”
Shaun says it how it is
There doesn’t seem to be any ‘****heads’ in here, he says to the camera after settling into camp.
Just give it time, Shaun Ryder.
Who is Jordan Banjo from I’m A Celeb
Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, 29, will be hoping to improve on his stint in 2016 which saw him the fourth star voted out.
The Britain’s Got Talent performer – famed for his high kicks and backflips – will now reunite with his 2016 co-star Carol Vorderman, who appeared with him in the previous line-up with him in Australia.
That year, Gogglebox fave Scarlett Moffatt triumphed to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.
A source said: “ITV hope that Jordan will bring plenty of banter to their highly anticipated first All Stars series.”
Who is Helen Flanagan on I’m A Celeb?
Helen will make a major show comeback a decade after her first jungle stint – when she took part in the iconic jungle waterfall shower leaving fans aghast.
Helen, 32, who played Rosie Webster in Corrie, first entered the camp in 2012 when EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks won.
She was the fifth celebrity to be evicted and said: “I didn’t think it would be so intense.”
Previously it was reported how I’m A Celeb’s cameramen fought over who would film stars including Helen in the shower scenes.
Discussing the show, Helen said: “I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not. Yes I will be scared but I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time!”
Secret ‘winner’ revealed
I’m A Celeb fans are hopeful Fatima Whitbread will take home the winner’s crown after she missed out to McFly’s Dougie Poynter back in the day.
One fan Tweeted: “Dougie won #imaceleb even though I wanted Fatimatowin.”
Another said: “Fatima to win.”
Phil Tuffnell is actually the bookie’s fave to win so it will be a Tuff, one.
Ha!
Awks
I’m A Celeb fans still reeling over Janice Dickinson asking Fatima that question…
Who are the most controversial I’m A Celeb signings?
Telly fans have revealed who they thing the most shocking signings have been in the history of the ITV show.
According to Befair bookies, they are as follows:
- Matt Hancock
- Caitlyn Jenner
- Edwina Currie
- Gemma Collins
- Katie Price
- Paul Burrell
- Nadine Dorries
- Daniella Westbrook
- Lembit Opik
- Brian Harvey
What does the winner of I’m A Celebrity get?
The winner of I’m A Celebrity gets…. nothing.
But, they get the prestigious title of King or Queen of the Jungle, after being voted for by the public
For the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa spin-off all stars series they get awarded a different title and the viewers don’t vote for the winner either
Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, hosts Ant and Dec explained more about how it worked.
Ant said: “It’s slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves.
“It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner.”
Dec added: “So, they’re competing to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend of the Savanna’… It’s very special.”
It’s hard innit?
Love Fatima’s response as Phil Tufnell fails to make the jump.
She’s got a point, it’s not easy.
Who is Jordan Banjo from I’m A Celeb
Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, 29, will be hoping to improve on his stint in 2016 which saw him the fourth star voted out.
The Britain’s Got Talent performer – famed for his high kicks and backflips – will now reunite with his 2016 co-star Carol Vorderman, who appeared with him in the previous line-up with him in Australia.
That year, Gogglebox fave Scarlett Moffatt triumphed to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.
A source said: “ITV hope that Jordan will bring plenty of banter to their highly anticipated first All Stars series.”
Best moment so far
I’M A Celebrity’s Paul Burrell gasped in terror as the show kicked off with a horrifying trial tonight.
The South Africa spin-off series, which stars some of the ITV show’s most iconic campmates from over the years, started this evening after it was filmed late last year.
Fans predict a riot
HAPPY Mondays star Shaun Ryder saw his worst nightmare come true tonight — as his old enemy Gillian McKeith arrived in camp.
They clashed on I’m A Celeb in 2010, and devious producers in South Africa immediately put them on a challenge together.
Drama
Ooh did you see Shaun Ryder face when Gillian McKeith popped out of the box?
“She should have stayed in it,” he said.
The two had beef when they were on the show together before.
Shaun said: “I nearly killed her.”
Tomorrow night will be fun, then…
Who is Dean Gaffney from I’m A Celeb
Loveable rogue Dean, 44, is a firm jungle favourite and another hugely popular soap star.
Dean, best known for playing Robbie Fowler in EastEnders, first took part back in 2006 when Busted bassist Matt Willis was crowned King.
He was one of the earliest names mooted by producers, and they acted quickly to snap him up.”
A source told us: “Dean is regarded as one of the best contestants the show has ever had. When the All Stars show was first mooted he was a name that everyone wanted to get on board.”
Show shake-up
I’m a Celeb fans were stunned to learn there will be no king or queen of the jungle.
Instead there will be one ‘jungle legend’ crowned.
‘My boyfriends’
Janice’s reaction to seeing Ant and Dec after so long.
Could we expect anything less?
Awks
I’m A Celeb fans still reeling over Janice Dickinson asking Fatima that question…
Shaun says it how it is
There doesn’t seem to be any ‘****heads’ in here, he says to the camera after settling into camp.
Just give it time, Shaun Ryder.
Bed bug
Oh Janice.
First she bagged her bed by the fire, then she quizzed Fatima over where she was from.
“Are you Italian? “she asked.
Erm, ‘No, Greek origin’ says Fatima.
Awks.
Fire starters
So Carol, Jordan and Amir are settled in the camp.
They’ve already started a fire and Carol has assigned herself as camp cook.
Ooh, here comes Paul Burrell and Janice Dickinson.
The calm before the storm.
So close
So after Helen counted to 1 million to gear herself up for the jump, she just missed the star.
Ahh well, we’re sure the campmates will be understanding…
Hel of a girl
Fans stunned as Helen makes two jumps.
Can she make the third?
It’s hard innit?
Love Fatima’s response as Phil Tufnell fails to make the jump.
She’s got a point, it’s not easy.
Ahh well. Helen’s turn now.
Fatima fail
Nevermind. Good try.
Phil will make up for it.
Surely?!