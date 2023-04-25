Will Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Replace Nick?

Love Is Blind spoilers and updates tease that fans are boiling over Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s hosting duties on the popular reality show, they are calling them awkward, saying they have no chemistry and that they ask all the wrong questions. Fans have become angry enough to demand that Nick and Vanessa be replaced as hosts of the hit reality show.

Love Is Blind Updates – The Reunion

In addition to the claim that Nick & Vanessa as hosts have no chemistry or ask the wrong question, some fans also say they are biased. I’m not sure of the problem, but Nick barely said anything when Jackie and Marshall appeared on stage. Vanessa was also alleged to be rude and bias with Jackie.

It is important to note that the word “you” means “you”. “bias” Vanessa’s bias towards Paul Peden was also evident, as he revealed to ET in regards to Micah Lussier and his separation from Vanessa, “I was like, ‘F— man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me. I believe I have said what I wanted to say. Vanessa’s bias was a bit obvious in the scenario. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did.”

Other than that, there are claims Vanessa and Nick pressure couples into having children. Fans believe that it’s not their business to ask and should stop.

Love Is Blind Updates – Replacements

The fans are demanding a new show. Fans have suggested names to replace Nick and Vanessa in the Netflix hit series. “Watch What Happens Live,” Love Is Blind hosts Andy Cohen and Cameron Hamilton, and Lauren Speed Hamilton from Love Is Blind are still married. They were both married during the first season.

If all that controversy over Nick and Vanessa as hosts wasn’t bad enough, there was also the fail to air the reunion special live on April 16th.

What do you think, should Nick and Vanessa be replaced as hosts of Netflix’s Love Is Blind?

