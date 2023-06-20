Who Is Hamish Harding’s Wife? What Is His Net Worth?

Who is Hamish Harding’s wife? The British billionaire is now missing after the OceanGate submersible got lost undersea. What is his net worth?

For those of us who aren’t multi-billionaires, we often marvel at those who can pay to do anything, including go to outer space or visit the remains of the Titanic. Sure, money can’t buy you love, but it can buy you a trip to the deepest points of the ocean without any formal training. OceanGate, a company that sends submersibles down to the Titanic’s remains, has lost one of its watercrafts and the five passengers inside. One of those passengers is billionaire Hamish Harding.

Going down in a submersible is already quite risky; the ship lacks GPS and uses communication with a mothership to guide it. So when it lost communication, the passengers got lost in the ocean’s depths. So who is passenger Hamish Harding and what has he left behind? Who is his wife, and what is his net worth?

Hamish Harding’s wife, Linda Harding, is hoping for her husband’s safe return.

While Hamish is lost at sea with only a few days of oxygen left, this isn’t the first time he’s gone on such a dangerous mission. In fact, he holds three world records for various expeditions. He’s been to the deepest point in the ocean, circumnavigated the Earth in the fastest record time, went on the Blue Origin flight to space, and more. We imagine his wife, Linda Harding, is accustomed to worrying about her husband’s safety.

Even still, this is new territory for the couple, as Hamish has never been MIA for this amount of time. The couple shares one son, Rory Harding, and they each have one child from previous marriages. Hamish’s son, Giles Harding, often accompanies him on adventures. Linda’s son, Brian Szasz, has been open about his concern for his stepfather.

Brian confirmed on his Facebook, “Hamish, my stepdad, is lost in a submarine; thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful.” He later deleted many of his posts about the instances and said, “For privacy, my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support.”

Little is known about Linda since she keeps her life relatively private. But we know that Hamish and Linda live in the United Arab Emirates, where the headquarters of Hamish’s company, Action Aviation, is based. She first shared their relationship on Facebook in August 2011, so that could be when they married. Linda and Hamish have been vocal about supporting COVID-19 vaccinations and other scientific endeavors.

Hamish Harding’s net worth is unknown, although he’s said to be a multi-billionaire.

The chairman of Action Aviation and an avid explorer, Hamish Harding, has a net worth of several billion dollars, although the exact number is unknown. Regardless, once someone has millions and billions of dollars, does the number even matter anymore? They can do whatever they want to do!

