B&B Spoilers – Can Hope do better? Liam believes in betrayal

According to spoilers for Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Spencer (Annika noelle) was tired of Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton), not believing in her judgement. Thomas Forrester, played by Matthew Atkinson, is working hard to ensure that Hope can realize her vision for Hope for the Future.

Liam’s knee-jerk reaction to the man Hope considered to be the world’s most annoying jerk just months ago was expected. Hope and Liam were on the same page when it came Thomas. Or so he believed.

The decision to fly to Rome to join Hope will not lead to Liam’s hoped-for romantic gesture. He will instead appear to witness his wife, Thomas and a surprising embrace.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – The Rehire Was A Stretch

A stretch was necessary to allow Hope the freedom she needed in order to be able either express or develop her feelings for Thomas, which had been repressed since Thomas returned from New York.

Taylor Hayes, played by Krista Allen as Taylor Hayes’s mother, urged her daughter to take another look at Thomas. Viewers knew Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) forgave Thomas’ many misdeeds in recent years. Taylor wasn’t there because she was in Africa helping the people.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Show Steffy allowed her mother’s pitch to be thrown and received. Wood’s character presented Hope with a false choice, stating that she could agree to work with Thomas again or see HFTF shut down.

B&B Spoilers – Hope Spencer Too Impressed By Thomas Forrester’s Demeanor

Thomas is in control of himself for the past few months. But what about it?

Thomas jumped over the bar because it was so low. Thomas was accustomed to hounding and harassing her. This made it seem as if his newly found restraint was a major deal.

Thomas’ designs allowed HFTF to regain its footing in no time. It made him look like a superhero. It is true that he caused the issue and fixed it. This does not deserve excessive praise.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Liam Spencer Can Only Take So Much

Liam gets teased for seeing Hope kiss Thomas on the Colosseum. That image will not leave Liam’s head for a long time.

Having Liam witness his wife’s apparent betrayal in front of one of the most famous ruins in the world is poetic. Liam feels that the betrayal has ruined his marriage.

Whether Liam’s viewpoint and bias against Thomas allow him to exaggerate what he appears to see will soon be known on B&B.

